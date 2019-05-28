JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 63.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $52,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 953.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $177.73 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.77.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

