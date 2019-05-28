Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on 3M Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for 3M in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $166.09 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $165.61 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

