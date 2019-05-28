Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of RHS opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $111.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

