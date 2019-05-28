Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Holdings Lifted by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,303,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco accounts for 14.4% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Global Advisors LP increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439,750 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-itub-holdings-lifted-by-steginsky-capital-llc.html.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.