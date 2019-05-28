iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1,196.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,203.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

EWG opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

