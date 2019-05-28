iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,939 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 918,878 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BMV IHI opened at $223.15 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 1 year low of $2,806.59 and a 1 year high of $3,563.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

