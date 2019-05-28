iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 88.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

