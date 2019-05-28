IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLQD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,741.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 327,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 320,503 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 88,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,177. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

