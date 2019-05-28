Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 28th (ACP, AGR, BLND, BYG, CAL, CAPC, CLI, DLN, GPOR, GRI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 28th:

Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Get Armadale Capital PLC alerts:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

British Land (LON:BLND)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.