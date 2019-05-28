Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $90,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,686 shares of company stock worth $22,529,780. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

