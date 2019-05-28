International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, International Flavors expects sales of $5.2-$5.3 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $4.90-$5.10 while adjusted earnings, excluding amortization, are likely to be $6.30-$6.50. The global market for flavors and fragrances continues to grow propelled by increase in demand for a variety of consumer products containing flavors and fragrances, which bodes well for the company's growth. Further, the combination of International Flavors and Frutarom will create a global leader in natural taste, scent and nutrition with a broader customer base, more diversified product offerings and more exposure to end markets. The company's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.13.

IFF opened at $134.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

