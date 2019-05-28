International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $467.00

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 467 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 468.30 ($6.12), with a volume of 200143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.40 ($6.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695.36 ($9.09).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.52 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,589.31).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/international-consolidated-airlns-grp-iag-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-467-00.html.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.