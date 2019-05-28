Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,458,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 232,702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Integer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 86,458 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Integer by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $4,318,244.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,151.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

