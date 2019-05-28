Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.80

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 166444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Citigroup raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

