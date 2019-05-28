IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,656,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,992,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,218,000 after purchasing an additional 298,882 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $77.24 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

