ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (ILKAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $29.57 on Friday. ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

