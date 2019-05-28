Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,096.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Ifoods Chain has a market capitalization of $607,072.00 and approximately $5,096.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00383147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.01384738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00143986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io . Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

