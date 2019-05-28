Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,089,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 860,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,798 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,699,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,377,000 after purchasing an additional 955,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,971,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 428,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 387,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans purchased 51,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

