HOQU Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $83,925.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

