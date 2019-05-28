Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys Shares of 8,752 Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,644,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 3,195,158 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Veritex by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,591,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after buying an additional 843,754 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 3,199.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 380,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,004,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $105,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark C. Griege bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 51,571 shares of company stock worth $1,336,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/hillcrest-wealth-advisors-ny-llc-buys-shares-of-8752-veritex-holdings-inc-vbtx.html.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.