Heroux Devtek (HRX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heroux Devtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.42.

HRX stock opened at C$15.99 on Friday. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.05 and a twelve month high of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $572.43 million and a PE ratio of 29.07.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$157.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 0.970000012729659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

