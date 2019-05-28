Heritage Way Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,976,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,869 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,391,000. Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,226,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 759,476 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 154,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,034. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

