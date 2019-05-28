HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $196,753.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 141.5% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $43.66 million and $196,753.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012446 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002344 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005206 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,728,286 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

