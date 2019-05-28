Haverford Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,012 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,633 shares of company stock worth $3,300,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

