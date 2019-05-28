Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 794.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Grupo Televisa SAB’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

