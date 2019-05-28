Groupon (GRPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Groupon stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,230 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 320,220 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

