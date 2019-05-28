Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $374.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

