Greenleaf Trust Has $11.06 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 643,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,770,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

NYSE:DHR opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In other news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $988,988.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,198,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,484 shares of company stock valued at $57,676,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

