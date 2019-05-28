Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 271,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,569 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

