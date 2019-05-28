Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,987,000 after buying an additional 162,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,126,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,291,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,133,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.70.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-13-61-million-holdings-in-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt.html.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.