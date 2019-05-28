GoldBlocks Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $63,747.00 and $71.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.01891043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005765 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000207 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002461 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

