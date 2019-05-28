Golar LNG (GLNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.35

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 2043540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

