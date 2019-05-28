Gladstone Land (LAND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAND. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.97. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.92%.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,183,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 576.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

