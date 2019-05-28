GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

LSTR stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,466. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

