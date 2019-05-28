Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $91,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,129.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,941 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

