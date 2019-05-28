Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $89,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/geode-capital-management-llc-grows-position-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.