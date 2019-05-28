Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of GH opened at C$9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$8.88 and a 1 year high of C$12.95. The company has a market cap of $235.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.

Get Gamehost alerts:

WARNING: “Gamehost Inc (GH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/gamehost-inc-gh-declares-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.