FunFair Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $42.74 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00383533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01387201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00140729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Vebitcoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, ZB.COM, C2CX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

