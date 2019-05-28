FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Trading 8% Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.35. 1,040,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 506,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.92). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

