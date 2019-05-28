FS Bancorp (FSBW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.72%. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 187,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

