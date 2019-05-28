Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $120.88 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $120,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,463. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $158.21 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

