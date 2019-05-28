Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Wendys Co (WEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,532,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 158,575 shares during the quarter. Wendys makes up approximately 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $45,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,554,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 2,081,924 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,642,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,255,000 after buying an additional 1,667,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,092,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,895,000 after buying an additional 1,074,389 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,699,429 shares of company stock valued at $64,343,804. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

