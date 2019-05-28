FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $161.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

