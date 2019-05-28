FormFactor (FORM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $14.60 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,999,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,977,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

