FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $5,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,016,332.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,799 shares of company stock worth $11,126,661. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of FLIR opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

