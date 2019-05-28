First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 194,854 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,854 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $45,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Metlife by 4,191.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,529,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $274,580,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Metlife by 4,021.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,621,329 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Metlife by 2,954.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,311,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 2,236,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Metlife by 833.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,235,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,711,000 after buying an additional 1,102,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.39.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

