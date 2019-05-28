First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/first-republic-bank-frc-shares-bought-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.