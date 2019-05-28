First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,377,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,089,000 after purchasing an additional 315,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5,094.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 254,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,118 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,320,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 180,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

