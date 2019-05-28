FireEye Inc (FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of FEYE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. FireEye has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $20.61.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FireEye by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $54,563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,877 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FireEye by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,619 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

