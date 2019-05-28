FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,832,000 after buying an additional 14,619,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,779,000 after buying an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,173,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.68.

MPC stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/fintrust-capital-advisors-llc-sells-504-shares-of-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.